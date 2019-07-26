Facebook Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Its Stake; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosted Its Holding

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 11,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383,728 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 372,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1.07M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 15,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.89. About 13.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72,089 shares to 376,801 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:LMT) by 73,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,377 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Usd2.50 Common Stock (NYSE:UNP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity.