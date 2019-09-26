Facebook (Put) (FB) Shares Rose While Avalon Global Asset Management Has Increased by $7.72 Million Its Stake; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Share Value Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Has Raised by $1.51 Million Its Stake

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 521.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 58,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 69,118 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 34,342 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 925,017 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 19/03/2018 – Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 04/05/2018 – SF Chronicle: Sources: Facebook weighing ad-free subscription option; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,500 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,100 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advsr Ltd accumulated 61,182 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Finemark Bancshares Tru invested in 8,275 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 74,232 shares. Capstone Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 699,115 shares stake. Lourd Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 8,071 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson And holds 90,915 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.77 million shares. 61,443 are owned by Fulton Bank Na. Ameriprise Finance holds 1.29% or 14.89M shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Sands Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 3.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Delaware-based Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bogle Investment Management LP De holds 0.16% or 10,900 shares.

