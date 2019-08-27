Facebook (Put) (FB) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.54 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 153.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 2,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,874 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 1,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $354.48. About 2.17M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 243.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 47,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $181.45. About 6.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Appear at House Committee; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:GNW) by 80,400 shares to 200 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited invested in 2.33% or 95,969 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd invested in 838,174 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 130 shares. Johnson Group Inc holds 19,012 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,240 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 19.62 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 534,079 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Capital owns 28,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Green Square Limited Co has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Anchor Cap Advsr Limited owns 11,955 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 9,600 shares stake. Covey Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.04% or 13,552 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,258 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,383 shares to 12,403 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,505 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).