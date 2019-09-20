Facebook (Put) (FB) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Holding; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $23.90 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 439,339 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.49 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.44 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 15.93 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,000 shares. M&T Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 414,267 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.9% or 107.13M shares. Global Endowment Management LP holds 1.07% or 57,540 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Llp owns 830,514 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 0.58% stake. Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Lc has invested 4.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Trust invested in 0.69% or 121,996 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 51,873 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 367,898 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation. 32.25 million are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 29,277 shares. Moreover, America First Inv Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). S&Co stated it has 18,234 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,600 shares to 39,100 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,080 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 43,300 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 620,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.41 million for 24.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

