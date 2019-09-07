Facebook (Put) (FB) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Its Holding by $12.29 Million; As Blackrock Com (BLK) Stock Value Declined, First Merchants Has Lifted Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 1,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 7,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 5,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $423.83. About 412,791 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 12/04/2018 – ? BlackRock figures helped by […]; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Statement re Submission of documents; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Portfolio Update; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital; 11/04/2018 – REG-TRANSPARENCY DECLARATION – PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY BLACKROCK INC; 06/03/2018 – Maker of Smith & Wesson guns responds to BlackRock on product safety, business practices

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (FB) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq-100 Tumbles On Facebook Drop, Just One Component In Positive Territory — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP)

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces August Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final August Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,828 were accumulated by Perkins Coie. Country Club Commerce Na holds 1,675 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Community National Bank Na has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Grimes & invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bamco Inc New York holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 310 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 247 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc invested 2.33% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 682 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.47% or 374,779 shares. Cipher Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Strs Ohio holds 56,735 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 48,358 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Peoples Financial Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,575 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc. Diversified Tru invested in 6,284 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 11,425 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Lynch In reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated owns 33,889 shares. Luxor Capital Limited Partnership reported 11,253 shares stake. Grisanti Capital Management Lc has invested 5.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,389 were accumulated by Westover Capital Advsrs Llc. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 294,189 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Lc owns 2.99 million shares. Js Cap Lc invested 7.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,075 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Management holds 75,000 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.