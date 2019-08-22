Facebook Inc. (FB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 181 8.30 N/A 5.90 32.91 Sohu.com Limited 16 0.23 N/A -6.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Facebook Inc. and Sohu.com Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4% Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Facebook Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Sohu.com Limited’s beta is 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sohu.com Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Facebook Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Facebook Inc. and Sohu.com Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Facebook Inc. is $208.6, with potential upside of 14.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Facebook Inc. shares and 57.6% of Sohu.com Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17% Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02%

For the past year Facebook Inc. has 48.17% stronger performance while Sohu.com Limited has -30.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.