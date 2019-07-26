Facebook Inc. (FB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 175 9.15 N/A 6.73 27.67 Criteo S.A. 22 0.52 N/A 1.31 15.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Criteo S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Facebook Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Facebook Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Facebook Inc. and Criteo S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 20.1% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 10.9% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Facebook Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Criteo S.A. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Facebook Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Facebook Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Facebook Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 15 2.94 Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Facebook Inc. has an average target price of $204.11, and a 1.69% upside potential. Criteo S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 consensus target price and a 73.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Criteo S.A. looks more robust than Facebook Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.2% of Facebook Inc. shares and 93.3% of Criteo S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Criteo S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -1.73% 3.68% 13.53% 28.5% -0.2% 42.09% Criteo S.A. -5.64% -6.18% -29.01% -2.23% -24.01% -13.07%

For the past year Facebook Inc. had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Criteo S.A.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.