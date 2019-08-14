Facebook Inc. (FB) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Contrasting side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 180 8.59 N/A 5.90 32.91 TheStreet Inc. 14 0.65 N/A -2.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Facebook Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Facebook Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Facebook Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, TheStreet Inc.’s beta is 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Facebook Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, TheStreet Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Facebook Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Facebook Inc. and TheStreet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Facebook Inc. has a consensus price target of $208.6, and a 10.69% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of TheStreet Inc. is $3, which is potential -53.42% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Facebook Inc. is looking more favorable than TheStreet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Facebook Inc. and TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 58.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.43% of Facebook Inc. shares. Comparatively, TheStreet Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Facebook Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats TheStreet Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.