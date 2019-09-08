Facebook Inc. (FB) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Comparison side by side

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook Inc. 182 8.31 N/A 5.90 32.91 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Facebook Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Facebook Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Facebook Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook Inc. 0 1 11 2.92 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Facebook Inc. is $210.15, with potential upside of 12.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Facebook Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Facebook Inc. was more bullish than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.