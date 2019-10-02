Facebook, Inc. (FB) Analysts See $1.94 EPS; Shorts at APPIA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (APAAF) Raised By 820%

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $1.94 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 10.23% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. FB’s profit would be $5.53B giving it 22.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Facebook, Inc.’s analysts see 113.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 7.11M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Bans Foreign Advertisers for Ireland Abortion Referendum; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy

APPIA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:APAAF) had an increase of 820% in short interest. APAAF’s SI was 9,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 820% from 1,000 shares previously. With 19,200 avg volume, 1 days are for APPIA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:APAAF)’s short sellers to cover APAAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1755 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $496.76 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 29.45 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold Facebook, Inc. shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trb Advsr L P stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 147,059 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Management. First Long Island Investors Ltd invested in 3.14% or 130,839 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il holds 9.77% or 394,819 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,800 shares. Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.89M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 367,898 shares. Kames Cap Pcl invested in 271,516 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 6,735 were reported by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,892 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt reported 13,415 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 1.60M shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability owns 63,087 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 27.58% above currents $174.12 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05M.