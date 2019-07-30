Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 18/03/2018 – Facebook is facing its biggest test ever – and its lack of leadership could sink the company; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 25/04/2018 – Oversight Dems: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed, everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,900 were accumulated by Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.50 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,850 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.74% or 2.90 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.09% or 17,595 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 282 shares. Whetstone holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 99,199 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 7,171 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 22,950 are held by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mgmt Professionals reported 799 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd owns 6,349 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Luxor Cap Group LP has 11,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 8,369 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 51,246 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 82,152 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,585 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 379,816 shares. 8,683 were reported by Mcf Advisors Ltd. First Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 7,567 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Bankshares Of So Dak stated it has 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bryn Mawr reported 462,701 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Lc reported 45,937 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mai Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 208,937 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 1.02% or 15.80 million shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,195 shares to 56,747 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 39,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC).