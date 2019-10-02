Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased by $2.18 Million Its Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Its Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 1.57M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 17.26 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 23/03/2018 – Facebook dropped from Australian Ethical ETF after data breach; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.78% or 2,800 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 2,700 shares. 55,661 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,900 shares. Btim Corp invested in 0.14% or 129,801 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,017 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,250 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 60,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc holds 4,664 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 5,796 shares. Boston Research & Incorporated holds 7,755 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 749,294 shares. Sageworth owns 211 shares. Girard Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 3,721 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,059 shares to 130,955 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Limited Ca reported 76,414 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 24,348 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.23% or 88,808 shares. Burns J W Ny holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,639 shares. California-based Leonard Green Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 321,885 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blair William Il accumulated 322,525 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 12,452 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 569,800 shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,287 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 1,804 shares stake. Cypress Funds Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 220,000 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 152,038 shares. Ntv Asset Limited has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.