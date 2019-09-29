Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $7.26 Million Its Stake; Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Lifted Its Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Position by $590,000 as Stock Declined

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 37,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 573,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.62 million, down from 611,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users; 25/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

