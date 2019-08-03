Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Srs Investment Management Upped Position by $151.19 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose While Smart Portfolios Has Increased Holding

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14 million, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action over face-tagging in photos -judge; 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 16/03/2018 – FB: DEVELOPING: Facebook is suspending Trump-affiliated political research firm Cambridge Analytica. Story to come. – ! $FB; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 62,177 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 1,718 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 815,492 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dragoneer Grp Incorporated Limited Com invested in 481,266 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability stated it has 9,552 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 66,017 are owned by Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 2,210 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 1,400 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 1.8% or 44.50 million shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 27,010 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability owns 21,923 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 87,178 shares or 1.11% of the stock.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares to 34,871 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).