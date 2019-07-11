Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Provise Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $627,480; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 20,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $200.37. About 10.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook:; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 26/04/2018 – EU piles pressure on social media over fake news; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys Gene: State AGs Demand Answers About Facebook User Privacy and Policy; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $275.53. About 1.38M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.23 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc holds 0% or 268 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 7,270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bbva Compass Bancshares owns 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,407 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 288,414 shares. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,149 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greatmark holds 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,460 shares. Yhb Investment has 2.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Keybank Association Oh owns 396,541 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based West Coast Finance Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Com reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap holds 250,000 shares or 10.76% of its portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 12,169 shares to 49,041 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 47,853 shares to 91,827 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.