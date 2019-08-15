Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped Holding; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Position by $589,764

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 7,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 102,131 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 109,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 1.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 4.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2013, A CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY RESEARCHER ALEKSANDR KOGAN CREATED A PERSONALITY QUIZ APP; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.