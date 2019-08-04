Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Nbt Bank N A Raised Stake by $685,580; Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined While Clark Estates Has Lowered Its Stake

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- LETTER REQUESTS THAT FACEBOOK PRODUCE INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR BUSINESS PRACTICES AND SAFEGUARDS TO PROTECT USERS’ PRIVACY; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 01/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg give evidence to MPs in; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Speak as Washington Scrutiny Reignites; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 101,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 349,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 450,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradition Capital Management has 18,096 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 79,349 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pinnacle Prtn, Tennessee-based fund reported 179,117 shares. Steinberg Global Asset accumulated 223,949 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 11,047 are held by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability. Beddow Inc invested in 167,085 shares or 3.89% of the stock. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,438 shares. South State invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.13% or 44.56 million shares in its portfolio. First Fincl In invested 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sumitomo Life Company reported 183,785 shares stake. Inr Advisory Services Limited Co reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 954,512 are owned by Personal Advisors Corporation.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

