Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Holding Maintained by Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.275. About 13.60M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 69,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 305,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.87M, up from 235,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $197.17. About 6.12 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BACKGROUND INFO ON PUBLISHERS PREVIOUSLY TEST; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,149 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Favorite Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.