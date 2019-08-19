Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $8.30 Million; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lowered Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $186.27. About 7.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 30/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Snapchat cheekily suggests that Facebook copy its ‘data protection practices’ A Facebook exec fired back: “Snapchat’s implicit promise that photos really disappear combined with poor API security has lead to serious mass leaks of revenge porn; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 17,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 8,809 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 26,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 666,011 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of stock or 5,313 shares.

