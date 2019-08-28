Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Firsthand Capital Management Upped by $4.98 Million Its Position; Spirit Of America Management Lifted Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stake by $1.04 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 2.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Exclusive: BuzzFeed News Plans Interview Program for Facebook Watch; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 14/05/2018 – New Scientist: EXCLUSIVE: Huge new Facebook data leak exposed intimate details of 3m users; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 25,385 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP USAC.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MLN TO $330.0 MLN IS EXPECTED FOR FY18; 19/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – USAC DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 EBIT $310M-EBIT $330M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 51,300 shares to 673,383 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 93,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,983 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

