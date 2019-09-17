Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Firsthand Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose, Addenda Capital Lowered Its Position by $842,160

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 41,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.34. About 1.40M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $186.3. About 6.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Honeywell Technology Selected for PetroChina Guangdong Integrated Petrochemicals Facility – PRNewswire" with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.01 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Don't Panic Yet – Nasdaq" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 03, 2019.

