Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Farallon Capital Management Lowered by $202.85 Million Its Position; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.91 million, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.03. About 10.28M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Other Tech Giants Scrutinized by Congress Over User Data; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 504,678 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,197 shares to 36,362 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.15M for 16.73 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 91,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $19.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

