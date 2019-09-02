Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $2.67 Million; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose, Holder American Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 231,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.55M, down from 247,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 21/03/2018 – EU leaders to discuss Facebook data scandal in this week’s summit; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Has a New Data Policy — Here’s the Short Version; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 8,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 365,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.43 million, down from 374,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.06M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $58.77M for 97.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19,015 shares to 33,340 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crypto News: Ripple to Ramp Up Investments; Mastercard’s Blockchain Hiring Spree – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,256 shares to 40,476 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

