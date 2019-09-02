Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Cumberland Advisors Lowered Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Shares Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU to investigate Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data usage; 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,237 shares. Moreover, Middleton Ma has 1.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,918 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 5.31M shares. Whitnell & accumulated 0.01% or 198 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 116,660 shares. Strategic Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 28,064 shares. Hightower Serv Lta reported 33,948 shares. Victory holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 838,175 shares. Advsr Asset holds 1.25% or 420,247 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regal Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,758 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 1.08 million shares. Mar Vista Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 692,201 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,273 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares to 209,925 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ILF) by 33,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 64,316 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partnership has invested 0.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 10,323 shares. Hitchwood Cap LP has 175,000 shares. Moreover, Caxton Corp has 0.21% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 435 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 3,260 shares. 28,993 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp owns 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 30 shares. 298 are owned by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 800 shares. Saturna Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fiera Capital reported 102,335 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 0% or 756 shares.