Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $2.44 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $670,548 as Stock Value Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 37,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 24,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $181.08. About 14.87M shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 20/03/2018 – UK’s Cambridge University questions Facebook about academic’s role in data breach; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – BUILT POLLING TRACKER FOR EVERY KEY STATE, PROVIDED DASHBOARDS FOR 2016 CAMPAIGN, INCLUDING GROUP THAT PLANNED CANDIDATE’S TRAVEL AGENDA; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 05/04/2018 – Gambles said the fact that Facebook knew about the data incident in 2015 shows FANGs are operating in “fairyland.”; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 8.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 13,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,668 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 59,245 shares to 10,350 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,523 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

