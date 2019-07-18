Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Alta Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding by $11.72 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.17M, up from 432,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.45 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $58.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,700 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Pnc Finance reported 83,568 shares stake. 157 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 57,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 52,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Regent Management Lc has 6,890 shares. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 39,512 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 124,088 shares. 8,714 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 539,675 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 48,594 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck owns 39,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 313,482 shares to 3,519 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.