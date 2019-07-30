Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Position; Aviance Capital Management Has Lifted Visa Class A (V) Position by $477,360

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.01. About 5.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 06/03/2018 – The political right has found a new foe in Google, Facebook and big tech; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: The right way to fix Facebook; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,441 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.62. About 1.71 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

