Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Rothschild Capital Partners Lowered by $2.18 Million Its Position; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $44.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 152,143 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 22/03/2018 – Rugby-Ritchie appointed Premiership Rugby non-exec chairman; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 07/03/2018 – REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC – BOARD ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT JOAN RITCHIE HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 26/04/2018 – Facebook revenues grow rapidly despite scandal; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 10/05/2018 – Consumers need to re-evaluate their relationships with internet companies that provide free services, according to this former Facebook executive; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.98 million for 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,914 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $369.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 152,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).