Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Meridian Management Co Boosted by $304,112 Its Stake; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers for Facebook’s Privacy Missteps (Video); 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 07/05/2018 – Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.48. About 150,149 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 557,257 shares. Invesco Limited owns 29,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 16,855 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 129,922 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,751 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 87,495 shares. Natixis LP reported 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,062 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Citigroup reported 7,444 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,284 shares. 3,180 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 96,127 shares to 163,346 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).