Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $484,056; Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position Raised by Shellback Capital Lp

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 40,413 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $185.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH DISCUSSING FACEBOOK AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn +8% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.87 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

