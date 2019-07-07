Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Lomas Capital Management Cut Holding by $17.51 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Decreased Position

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Zuckerberg Facebook Post on Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 8,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.16M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 136,768 shares. 3,443 were reported by Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 69,200 shares. 44.50M are held by Investors. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 7,255 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Cap Partners Limited Com New York invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Partners holds 606,993 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 9,652 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpine Global Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 22,569 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 5.31M shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A invested in 130 shares. Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs LP has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 77,421 shares to 933,151 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mngmt reported 1.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James & invested in 384,256 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,066 were reported by Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 920 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 52,820 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Amer Asset accumulated 631 shares. Hilltop owns 2,158 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Investment Limited Liability owns 1,289 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 732 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.98% stake. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 10,719 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Com reported 21,214 shares. American Research And Mngmt has 2,448 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,548 shares to 22,719 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).