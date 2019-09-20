Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Trimmed Its Stake by $876,606; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $50.32 Million as Stock Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $549.31. About 454,333 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 4,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 97,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.87M, down from 102,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in testimony there will always be a version of Facebook that users can access without paying; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 14,887 shares to 300,842 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jabodon Pt Company owns 15,379 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 651,199 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Decatur Mngmt holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,936 shares. 106,885 are held by Washington Tru Communications. Jnba Financial invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetta Finance Serv reported 17,000 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. 1,324 are owned by Court Place Lc. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability stated it has 84,308 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited accumulated 0.08% or 2,804 shares. Davis Cap Ltd has 175,000 shares. Cannell Peter B invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colonial Tru Advsr has 1,198 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 1,284 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoPago: The Real Reason MercadoLibre Stock Has Soared – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.