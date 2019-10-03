Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Gruss & Co Raised Its Position; As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Increased Stake

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $175.58. About 3.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 million Facebook users -reports; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.085. About 409,624 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.