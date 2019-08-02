Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Holding; As Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Stock Value Declined, Blackrock Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.52 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 211,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.58 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 146,082 shares traded or 112.82% up from the average. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 186.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Role in Data Misuse Sets Off Storms on Two Continents; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA AS PART OF SERVICES PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc by 193,957 shares to 153,133 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,340 shares, and cut its stake in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.61 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

