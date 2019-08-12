Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Essex Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $930,176

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 06/04/2018 – AFP news agency: #BREAKING: Facebook to require all political ads to be labeled, sourced; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp co-founder says delete Facebook; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS EU WILL MONITOR CLOSELY FACEBOOK’S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW EU PRIVACY RULES; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 624,786 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,374 shares to 2,874 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

