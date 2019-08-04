Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Increased Its Position; Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $28.64 Million; Share Price Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 376,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.54 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $3.50 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old But Gold: 3 Centenarian Stocks That Are Looking Toward the Future – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pictet Asset Limited owns 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.60 million shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Company owns 37,471 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Reik And Limited Com reported 40,280 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 9,516 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 626,273 shares stake. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 1.57% or 342,372 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Park Circle Com has 10.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Calamos owns 385,165 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Security Natl Company holds 0.36% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Twin holds 156,830 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. U S Glob Invsts Incorporated owns 4,449 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 25,645 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,154 shares to 243,888 shares, valued at $447.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 50,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 55,908 shares. 47,429 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Harber Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 74,235 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream LP has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.39% or 57,012 shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Company Invest Counsel Adv reported 1,441 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 22,213 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 602 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 140,405 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. First National Co owns 30,316 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Lc stated it has 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd invested in 599,779 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares to 42,598 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.