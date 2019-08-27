Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 7.57M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 26/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck, LLP Investigates Facebook for Potential Misconduct Concerning Massive Data Breach; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 15,446 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 14,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $224.73. About 1.84M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 5,168 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Fiera invested in 824,500 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 1.22M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,323 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomas White Limited reported 4,763 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Driehaus Capital Limited Com owns 1,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 1.83% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 4,836 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe holds 1,303 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.4% or 15,914 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafayette has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 1.01% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 361 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com reported 500,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 146,890 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 66,755 shares. Ctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 17,522 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested in 13,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Homrich And Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,679 shares. Sanders Cap, New York-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 30,990 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 83,417 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 2,962 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested in 13.75 million shares or 1.31% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.