Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $6.56 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake as Stock Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 64,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $187.6. About 13.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 03/04/2018 – HUNDREDS OF ACCOUNTS DELETED THAT WERE LINKED TO RUSSIAN ‘TROLL FACTORY’ INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -FACEBOOK; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 207,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 294,902 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45 million, down from 502,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.14 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78M for 25.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 577,639 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $174.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 56,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 2.68 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 2,045 were reported by Smithfield Trust Company. Stifel Financial stated it has 702,604 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 85,258 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 26,136 were reported by Family. Finemark Bancorp And has invested 0.44% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 494,193 shares. Cap Ww Invsts reported 0.33% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd holds 0.05% or 40,301 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 23,049 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 30,749 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.34% stake. Oakworth Capital stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Cap Grp Inc has invested 1.7% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.18 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 4,560 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,091 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sei Investments holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 958,025 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Davenport & Lc owns 27,658 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Associates reported 126,600 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kenmare Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,200 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest reported 8,968 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 21,923 shares. 51,266 are owned by Private Advsr. C M Bidwell & Assocs accumulated 5,240 shares or 0.87% of the stock.