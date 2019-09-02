Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Bandera Partners Has Cut Position by $639,100; Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose While Skba Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 07/03/2018 – Georgia Governor: Deal: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

