Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $14.91 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Facebook’s Actions to Implement Honest Ads Act; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music videos

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 170.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45M shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Finl Banc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 100,000 shares to 278,985 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.37% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.24% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,938 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 2.13M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Osborne Cap Management Lc holds 0.77% or 33,509 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 269,083 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Middleton And Com Ma holds 8,754 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Anchor Cap Limited Liability accumulated 109,450 shares. Peoples Ser Corp holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 100 shares. The New York-based Strategic Fincl Inc has invested 0.61% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,915 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 3,141 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.