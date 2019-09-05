Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Lvw Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $343,540 as Share Value Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $190.23. About 10.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 06/04/2018 – Josh Constine: BREAKING: Facebook says an “Unsend” feature will launch for everyone in the next few months following backlash; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $38.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.32. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc (Put).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,585 are owned by Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Co. Moreover, Vision Management has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,393 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 25,117 shares stake. Insight 2811 owns 2,489 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 307,561 shares. Deccan Value Investors Limited Partnership invested in 15.18% or 1.20 million shares. Mirador Prns Lp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,998 shares. Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Essex Service Inc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. 25.68 million were accumulated by Invesco. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.55% or 6,063 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication reported 2.27M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 258 shares. Somerset Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.16% or 2,118 shares. Bellecapital accumulated 2,990 shares. State Street Corporation owns 16.54 million shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp has 1.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,515 shares. Middleton Ma reported 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon-based Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burney Co reported 970 shares. Capstone Advsr has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Td Asset Management has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 393,681 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corp accumulated 3,422 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 238 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc reported 30 shares stake. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0.93% or 2,826 shares in its portfolio.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 34,361 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,597 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).