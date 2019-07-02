Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Wedgewood Partners Cut Holding by $22.40 Million; Monarch Capital Management Raised Kroger (KR) Position by $754,560; Stock Value Declined

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 134,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.02M, down from 764,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 8.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 9.96 million shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook Relaxes Cannabis Ad Policy Just A Tad – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Watch This – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, GOOGL, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Roundview reported 14,079 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.21% or 102,625 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endowment Management LP stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4.16M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 6,833 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,494 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,255 are owned by Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,498 shares. Wildcat Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 42,053 shares or 4.11% of all its holdings. Community & Investment owns 133,635 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. 500,000 were reported by Scge Ltd Partnership. Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.73% or 40,972 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AI-Boosted Retail Experience Powering Stores of the Future – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 5.5%; Carnival Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “You’ll soon be able to pay at Publix via the grocer’s mobile app – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service reported 2,000 shares. Goelzer Incorporated reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ing Groep Nv invested in 79,647 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 10,411 shares stake. Paloma Management has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Country Tru Natl Bank reported 1.02M shares stake. South Dakota Council owns 60,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,899 are held by Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership. Continental Advisors Ltd Com invested in 108,102 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bahl And Gaynor has 146,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).