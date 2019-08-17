Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Taylor Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Increased Holding by $4.43 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg silent during Cambridge Analytica scandal; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 22/03/2018 – Data privacy/Facebook: access denied; 02/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Has a Message: Facebook Will Keep Building; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has initiated its biggest executive shakeup in its 15-year history, putting new people in charge at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook’s core app. It’s also launching a new team focused on the blockchain; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 28/03/2018 – Blair Miller: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1348.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 42,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,793 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 3,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,695 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

