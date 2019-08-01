Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed by $17.51 Million Its Holding; As Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Praesidium Investment Management Company Cut Position by $9.11 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 297,412 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $503M TO $511M, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $192.72. About 14.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 3rd Update

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.22 million activity.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 35,692 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $170.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 323,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 227,879 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 42,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 233 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Landscape Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 13,583 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. 22,900 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. 2,558 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 85,400 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Aqr Capital Ltd Llc holds 66,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 4,366 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 18,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 45,685 shares.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 3,452 shares to 24,317 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 25,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,566 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 73,429 are owned by Zeke Ltd Liability Com. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 410 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farmers Bancorp accumulated 1,051 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 16.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.76M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,847 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Edgestream Prtn Lp has 7,722 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Oh holds 4,828 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 2.22% stake. Trexquant Lp owns 34,516 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

