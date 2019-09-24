Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Iconiq Capital Decreased Its Stake by $4.59 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in General Mills (GIS) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 16,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 18,376 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, down from 34,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76 million, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Shuts All Operations After Facebook Scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 20/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Management Limited Liability stated it has 5.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited has 1.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 59,300 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.75% or 9.68M shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 155,386 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. 5,599 are held by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Washington Co stated it has 106,885 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,215 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability reported 11,343 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation, New York-based fund reported 116,760 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 32,109 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd stated it has 9,956 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,754 were reported by Wade G W & Inc. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.09% or 1.15M shares. First Manhattan Co owns 88,243 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parkside State Bank & has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,951 shares. S&Co has invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 6,566 were reported by Compton Management Ri. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 41,098 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 29,905 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,000 shares. Cibc invested in 0.01% or 57,206 shares. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 7,286 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 240,517 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 12,400 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.07% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio.