Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Hs Management Partners Decreased Its Holding by $77.45 Million; Westchester Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Waste Management (WM) by $348,140 as Share Value Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 466,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 718,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.72M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $181.21. About 6.62M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach; 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/04/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ ROQUE OBJECTS TO FACEBOOK CHOICE OF RAPPLER, VERA; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 371,294 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 0.38% or 152,686 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,266 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 130,460 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.68% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 263,134 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1.57% or 2.20M shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 2,101 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 744 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc owns 354,896 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 40,047 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 32,572 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 11,828 shares. 27,040 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated stated it has 1.98 million shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hilton Cap Lc, a New York-based fund reported 10,804 shares. Waddell Reed Finance invested in 2.17 million shares. Horizon Investment Ltd Company reported 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,452 shares. 15,275 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. Utd Automobile Association has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91 million shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,025 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 103,587 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 230,417 shares. Burney invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 54,765 shares. First Tru Co has 30,316 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

