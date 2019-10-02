Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Trimmed Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 56,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $173.2. About 1.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s Jan Koum May Spurn $1 Billion on Early WhatsApp Exit; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 215,432 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 14,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 104,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3,280 shares to 12,400 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 7,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

