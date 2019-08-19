Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Eagle Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Lennar (LEN) Holder Smead Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $185.85. About 3.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 241M

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 199,432 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 101,637 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $74.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 30,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 0.11% stake. Mairs & Inc owns 1,300 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,010 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1,324 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 2.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 713,193 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan Com holds 0.05% or 54,804 shares. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 0.54% or 958,025 shares. Bb&T reported 287,945 shares. Fosun Intll Limited has 23,887 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Svcs Automobile Association has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,149 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser holds 102,334 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,446 shares to 679,755 shares, valued at $75.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 481 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Tru Division. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Regions Financial owns 928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 45,787 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Addison Cap Commerce invested in 0.24% or 6,539 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc holds 2,316 shares. Long Pond Cap Lp holds 3.98% or 2.33 million shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tcw Inc reported 1.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).