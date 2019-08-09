Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Upped Holding; Blue Bird (HCAC) Holding Upped by Spitfire Capital Llc

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.25 million market cap company. It closed at $9.97 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $188.67. About 8.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IS FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,058 are held by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Allen Inv Mngmt Lc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 739,942 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 16,425 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carret Asset Limited Liability stated it has 37,306 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rbf Capital Lc reported 86,700 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 6,266 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 1,255 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited reported 360 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Advsr owns 12,083 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 757,895 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Com has invested 2.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 18,330 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct reported 89,187 shares.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II (HCAC) to Merge with Daseke in $626M Deal – StreetInsider.com” published on December 22, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daseke: Loading Up For A Promising Second Half – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Completes $175 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 28, 2015 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Blue Bird – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 22, 2014.