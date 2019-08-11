Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $57.11 Million; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Waters (WAT) Position by $2.77 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 344,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.34M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 214,012 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Cap Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 7,025 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 757,895 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5,818 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 2.15M shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management One Co Ltd holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.17M shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.18% or 4,164 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt has invested 5.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 4,261 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jones Fin Cos Lllp invested in 0.03% or 69,349 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares to 8.37 million shares, valued at $149.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.26 million activity. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26 million was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13.